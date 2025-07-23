This $10,000 Chair Is a Turning Point

What started with artfully hand-distressed denim has become so much more. Who Decides War, the New York fashion house founded almost a decade ago by Ev Bravado and Téla D’Amore, has recently been expanding its remit through bespoke Met Gala tailoring and increasingly elaborate fashion shows.

Next up for Who Decides War? Furniture.

The brand is releasing its first-ever furniture design, a $10,000 chair that it says is indicative of the brand “entering an exciting transitional period,” devoted to using more ornate fabrications.

The American-made chair in question ties into the brand’s maximalist ethos through intricate wood engravings and leather upholstery embellished on its surface.

Stained glass windows, a consistent motif for Who Decides War, inspire the detailing found across the bulky wood chair. This is in line with a wider shift for the brand, as it plans to dial back its use of logos and instead focus on its signature stained glass windows motif.

Moving into furniture design is a substantial shift for Who Decides War, which has recently gained critical acclaim as semi-finalists for the 2024 LVMH Prize and finalists for the 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. However, it's a move that Ev Bravado seems to have been plotting for some time.

The brand’s co-founder previously shared images of leather jackets reconstructed into seats and a leather tent through his Instagram account Brvdo World. These are, according to the account's bio, “extracurricular activities” for the designer and not for sale.

The Who Decides War chair will soon be available for purchase, though, costing $10k. And it’s only the beginning, the brand stating there’ll be further information regarding custom furniture to follow.

