Wiz Khalifa & Mia Khalifa Are Finally Getting Together

Mia Khalifa and Wiz Khalifa, the man who gave her the latter part of her stage name, have come together, finally. Sadly, it's not the kind of splashy X-rated collab their fans may have wanted to see but, hey, better late than never.

Wiz Khalifa has mostly been out of the music game by now, focusing more on his weed business than anything else — Khalifa Kush, his brand, is operated by publicly-listed company Trulieve Cannabis — so this makes at least some sense for him.

Mia Khalifa is perhaps less recognizable to those who aren't diehard No Jumper fans.

Mia has rebranded herself as a social media personality after spending a good few years as a record-breaking, sought-after adult actress with an ample fanbase on the typical outlets (OnlyFans, PornHub, all that).

To say that, for a few years, the name "Mia Khalifa" was very much omnipresent among a certain sect of the population is understated.

She was referenced, riffed on, reviled, and revered by a vast group of young (typically male), hip-hop-loving fans, so much so that all it'd take for an otherwise unknown artist to hit virality is simply reference Khalifa by name.

In recent years, Mia has redirected to streaming herself playing video games on Twitch and uploading content via outlets like Instagram and Patreon, occasionally acting in bit parts or making public appearances to boost her profile.

Recently, for instance, Mia was invited to attend fashion shows for brands like KENZO and Acne Studios, demonstrative of her succession in crossing over into the mainstream.

On April 12, Wiz Khalifa posted an image of himself with Mia Khalifa, teasing the presumably punny Khalifa Kush weed strain that he'd be selling with her visage in due time.

It's about time that Mia Khalifa met her namesake. Wiz Khalifa, for his part seemed pretty pleased to be posing with Mia.

Plus, given Mia Khalifa's inherent virality, it's pretty likely that this new Khalifa Kush strain will have Wiz and Mia both seeing green (because money, but also because weed).