Kid Cudi & Wiz Khalifa Is a High Level Linkup

in CultureWords By Morgan Smith

What do you call two famous stoners who finally hang out? A high-level linkup (*cue joke drums*).

Kid Cudi and Wiz Khalifa, the people's dream blunt rotation, took over LA's Peppermint Club for a night that was indeed elevated. The pics below say it all.

At one point in the night, the Members of the RAGE founder even blessed fans with pre-rolled joints from a Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh rainbow monogram trunk. Talk about high fashion, am I right? No? Sorry.

Even more insane were Cudi and Wiz's 'fits for the evening. For starters, Kid Cudi sported an ombré-dyed bob cut wig, leaving a few fans requesting the link to purchase in his comments.

Cudi, could you drop the hair deets for the people? I'm also part of the people wanting to know.

The rest of Cudi's 'fit was relatively calm, though, with the musician going for all-black apparel paired with Virgil Abloh's extremely rare Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Chicago sneakers with mismatched laces.

Wiz, on the other hand, sported a trippy Stüssy sweater vest, cutoff denim shorts, and blue Vans Old Skool Bolt 2 sneakers.

Like I said, insane ensembles for what looked like a pretty insane night. Sounds about right. This seems to be pattern when hanging out with Cudi.

Before his elevated night out with Wiz, Cudi announced his album title Insano earlier that day and dropped a new song called "PORSCHE TOPLESS."

With Cudi's album en route, it looks like we'll finally see a long-overdue Wiz and Cudi collab on the project. The two teased the joint track at the LA event.

When responding to fans hoping for a Cudi and Wiz track, Wiz stated, "The kids there got to hear it."

