There's No Stealing This Brilliant Air Max Sneaker’s Thunder

Thought the Worksout x Nike collaboration was over? Think again. The two minds are back at it with a second Air Max 95 sneaker, actually.

The latest "Thunder Blue" Air Maxes maintain the super-impressive design of the previous collab. Expect the same beautiful marble-style upper, breezy mesh tongue, and updated shoelace system, just now all bathed in this stormy blue color.

Honestly, it has a similar look and energy as those "Thunderstorm" Air Max 90s that released earlier this year (consider them true siblings).

Nike has hit it out of the park with the Air Max 95's anniversary collabs. The sportswear brand has enlisted Levi's for raw denim remakes of the classic sneaker, while Nike SB transformed the model into essentially an even chunkier skate shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Worksout joined the lineup in June, debuting its limited "Medium Olive" Air Max 95 shoes which have since sold out. These "Thunder Blue" versions may be even harder to cop.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

According to sneaker leakers, the new Worksout x Nike Air Max 95 sneakers are expected to release exclusively in Seoul in September.

For those looking to collect them all, it's time to either book that flight or hit up that one friend in Seoul.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty