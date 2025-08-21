Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
There's No Stealing This Brilliant Air Max Sneaker’s Thunder

Written by Morgan Smith

Thought the Worksout x Nike collaboration was over? Think again. The two minds are back at it with a second Air Max 95 sneaker, actually.

The latest "Thunder Blue" Air Maxes maintain the super-impressive design of the previous collab. Expect the same beautiful marble-style upper, breezy mesh tongue, and updated shoelace system, just now all bathed in this stormy blue color.

Honestly, it has a similar look and energy as those "Thunderstorm" Air Max 90s that released earlier this year (consider them true siblings).

Nike has hit it out of the park with the Air Max 95's anniversary collabs. The sportswear brand has enlisted Levi's for raw denim remakes of the classic sneaker, while Nike SB transformed the model into essentially an even chunkier skate shoe.

Worksout joined the lineup in June, debuting its limited "Medium Olive" Air Max 95 shoes which have since sold out. These "Thunder Blue" versions may be even harder to cop.

According to sneaker leakers, the new Worksout x Nike Air Max 95 sneakers are expected to release exclusively in Seoul in September.

For those looking to collect them all, it's time to either book that flight or hit up that one friend in Seoul.

