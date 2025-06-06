Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Another day, another fire Air Max 90 sneaker (more like rain this go-around).

After going through a volcanic eruption earlier this year, the super classic and comfy Air Max model enters thunderstorm mode.

The latest Air Max 90 sneaker, aptly named "Thunderstorm," arrives as another impressive textured, nature-themed sneaker.

This time, the shoe's upper gets wrapped in a blue patterned material, resulting in a satisfying and nearly seamless look. The streaked design almost looks like rain running down the window on a stormy day, which is also neat, considering the messy weather vibes.

Expect all of the usual Air Max 90 fixings, including the platformed Air-infused sole. All that's missing from the "Thunderstorm" pairs is GORE-TEX, which would make these sneakers truly ready to weather the storm (P.S. There are other waterproof Air Max 90s available, in case any Air lovers are interested, though).

What makes the Air Max 90 such a great daily sneaker is reliable cushioning and good looks. Its designs continue to be quite special, from cleverly stitched-up pairs inspired by Tokyo baseball teams to woven Bottega-ish versions that are also all tough as nails.

In February, Nike debuted the Air Max 90 "Volcano," a genuinely hot sneaker that also featured textured uppers, similar to the "Thunderstorm." At this poinit, one might say that the Nike Air Max 90 is serious a force of nature.

Regarding the new "Thunderstorm" pairs, the latest Air Max sneaker is expected to be released this fall season at Nike for $145.

