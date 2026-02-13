After Years of Military-Coded New Balances, WTAPS Devised a Pared-Back Beauty

There's a well-defined formula for WTAPS’ New Balance sneakers, entrenched through years of consistent (and consistently excellent) collaborations. Normally, WTAPS takes a signature bulky New Balance shoe, whether it be the decades-old 998 or the relatively young ABZORB 2010, and decks it out in classic military grey or khaki green. Simple, beautiful.

It makes sense, military gear being WTAPS' main inspiration. The WTAPS x New Balance 1300, however, doesn’t follow suit.

Just when you think you have WTAPS and New Balance’s link-up all figured out, the long-running Japanese fashion label springs up with a sneaker of pure murdered-out brilliance.

This latest collaboration is the duo’s simplest colorway and simplest shoe yet, a monochrome mix of an all-black body with small hits of white detailing, but also the most surprising.

Never has a WTAPS x New Balance shoe been so stealthy or so streamlined. The 1300 is just a tad chunkier than the 574, arguably New Balance’s most “normal” dad shoe.

Note that this sneaker isn’t quite as dark as it first appears. NB’s signature “N” branding is lined with a reflective material that glows when light hits it, offsetting the muted monochrome leather.

As with previous releases, this 1300 is part of New Balance’s Made In USA line meaning it features elevated finishing and the finest fabrics New Balance has on tap. But compared to previous releases, this shoe, dropping via New Balance’s website on March 6, is a singular jet-black misfit.

