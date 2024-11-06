Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
WTAPS' New Balance Dad Shoe Is Wonderfully Minimalist

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers

Japanese fashion brand WTAPS' New Balance 998 is a classic sneaker tastefully tuned up with subtle enhancements.

Because less is more, especially in the case of throwback dad shoes.

Originally released in 1993, the New Balance 998 is a beautifully basic sneaker void of the bells and whistles that come with more trend-happy releases.

But still, it shines, as New Balance's knack for stylistically simple sneakers just can't be beaten.

Like the original 998, the WTAPS collab maintains New Balance's signature gray palette and mesh adornments at the toe box.

This is all great news for those who love the unmodified look of the 998, as the two are so similar.

However, the WTAPS 998 does employ some textured leather accents, whereas the OG keeps its materials pretty plain.

Further, the collaborative sneaker, available on the New Balance website on November 8 for $300, has WTAPS' logo on its insole, and "WTAPS Visuals Uparmored" is etched below the sneaker's upper.

These subtle distinctions keep the techy dad sneaker fresh without compromising its retro composition.

In an era of flashy sneakers and wow-factor-based designs, seeing collaborations stay true to core simplicities is a welcome return to form.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
