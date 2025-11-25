New Balance’s Most Perfect Dad Shoe Comes in Its Best Color, Of Course

New Balance's most classic sneaker in New Balance Grey? It really doesn't get any more New Balance than that.

New Balance Grey is really a standard grey. However, the brand does grey dad shoes so well that it earned an official name and even an "Grey Day" holiday, celebrating its excellent everyday sneakers.

When applied to one of its most iconic models, the 574, expect nothing short of the perfect dad sneaker.

With the New Balance 574 Legacy, velvety nubuck leather wraps the model, joined by its other signature fixings. It's all washed down in a grey color scheme, creating a soft, creamy, tonal take on the 574.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's not much to it, but that's the beauty of the 574. It makes even high-tech brands like Stone Island appreciate its low-key aura.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In addition to the grey, New Balance's 574 Legacy sneaker also comes in an all-black colorway. Both options are now available on Billy's website for ¥17,930 (around $115).

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty