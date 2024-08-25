Wu-Tang Clan's Holy Grail Nikes Are Closer Than You Think

Sneaker collectors and hip-hop aficionados alike dreamed of this day but never thought it'd come: Nike and Wu-Tang Clan's rare Dunk High sneaker is officially back.

In June, the sportswear brand shocked fans by teasing the re-release of the legendary Wu-Tang x Nike Dunk High with a literally buzzy social media post swarmed with animated bees.

When I say legendary, I mean that in every sense of the word. Nike has created dozens of beloved and sought-after styles over the years, but the Wu-Tang x Nike Dunk High is known as one of the rarest, most coveted Dunks in sneaker history. Rumor has it that only 36 pairs were made when the shoes released in 1999.

Basically, the relaunch of the archival sneaker is a big deal. Huge, in fact.

The rare model not only made a name for itself due to the limited drop but also thanks to the eye-catching design by the iconic music collective. The Wu-Tang Dunk sneakers feature the music group's famed logo on the tongue and the heel, plus crisp leather uppers shaded in black and yellow hues.

These Dunks are just one of several Nike archival shoes set to return, by the way. The Swoosh brand recently pulled the Air Max 1 Powerwall BRS out of the vault, giving it a Big Bubble refresh.

Before that, leakers revealed that Undefeated's Jordan 4 sneakers would return, bringing back the Jordan Brand's first-ever collaboration after 20 years. Similar to Wu-Tang, the Undefeated Jordan 4 saw a limited run, only releasing 72 pairs at the time.

It's said that the Wu-Tang x Nike Dunk High sneaker will make its long-awaited return in September 2024. And, with any luck, more than three dozen pairs will be for sale this time around.

Need them earlier? atmos currently has the pairs loaded on its launch calendar for an August 31 release.