Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style
yohji yamamoto
1 / 12

Yohji Yamamoto's adidas Y-3 collection is one of the few designer-sportswear tie-ups with legs. Since 2002, it has continued unabated while so many other luxe-casual collaborations come and go.

And this year, Yamamoto's Y-3 finally finds its perfect partner: Yohji Yamamoto.

Shop Y-3

Y-3 Kuro (Kuro is Japanese for "black," because duh) is a new sub-label that's brings together Y-3 and Yohji Yamamoto.

If that sounds strange, it should. Yamamoto has been doing Y-3 for over two decades — how can he collab with himself?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Well, it's more of a business thing, really.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Yohji Yamamoto is both a person and a company and the latter encompasses everything from mainline clothing collections to dedicated accessories lines. Y-3, meanwhile, is part-owned by adidas and employs various design directors beyond Yamamoto himself — Aurelien Longo oversees shoes, for instance, while Lars McKinnon looks after apparel.

Y-3 Kuro, presumably, is therefore better thought of as a Y-3 collection guided by the ethos of Yamamoto's core collections, though it feels more Y-3 than Yamamoto to start.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Its debut offerings, which are soon rolling out at Y-3 and Yamamoto flagship stores, are obviously devoid of color — Poet of Black, etc. etc. — and comprise sporty classics like track jackets, tanks, beanies with co-branding.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The end result feels akin to Yamamoto's New Era collections, which similarly diffuse the Japanese designer's core conceits into approachable sportswear. Which is too bad, really, because Yamamoto has incorporated his partnership with adidas into his top-shelf collections with admirable ingenuity, implying that a Yamamoto and Y-3 crossover could push established codes into fresh frontiers.

Instead, some pretty classic Y-3 fare elevated by an artful campaign that combines all aspects of Yamamoto's world into a cohesive wardrobe. Hopefully, Y-3 Kuro will eventually do the same.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An Artisan Umbrella for Yohji Yamamoto
  • Finally, adidas Stan Smith Espadrilles!
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • Y-3's Admirable Flat Sneaker Just Went Full Ballet Shoe
  • adidas Y-3 FW25 Is All Gas, No Breaks
What To Read Next
  • No One Fights Harder for Streetwear Indies Than Lil Yachty
  • Nike's Chunky, Metal-Toed Jordans Are Here to Stomp
  • Pharrell's Next Great Louis Vuitton Sneaker Is Butter Soft & Candy Colored
  • Nike's New Air Max Is a Nutty Sneaker-Loafer Hybrid
  • Thanks, It’s Vintage! The Hand-Me-Downs That Define Us
  • A Cult-Favorite, Techy ’90s Sneaker Steps Back Up
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now