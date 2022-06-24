Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Of Course, a Sublime Yohji Yamamoto Show Brings adidas Heat

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers

Say what you will about contemporary Yohji Yamamoto — some die-hards still cling to "the good ol' days" — but it looks amazing on the runway. When Yamamoto's clothes are styled as well as they always are on the runway, barely anything can touch them.

Spring/Summer 2023 again demonstrates Yamamoto's mastery of the loose silhouette, with ample suits, coats, shirts, and trousers cut to billowy perfection. Seriously, no one does a loose taper like Yamamoto.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Yamamoto's SS23 menswear collection is, as usual, awash with color, pattern and appliqué, keeping in line with the designer's emphasis on visual appeal.

It's funny how many people still peg Yamamoto as this designer who only works in shades of black, given the vivacity of his recent work, but so it goes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

I much prefer the colorful stuff myself, but Yamamoto issues plenty of his muted staples alongside the flashier seasonal fare every year. Nothing to complain about, really.

But the fact that the Yohji collection is good isn't newsworthy alone. Instead, look down.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Every season, Yamamoto's various sub-labels riff on adidas shoes — not including Y-3, which is purely aligned with the Three Stripes — though it's uncommon for mainline Yohji Yamamoto Pour Homme to indulge.

Spring/Summer 2023 is clearly the rare exception that proves the rule.

Yohji Yamamoto / TAKAY
1 / 3

Here, we see two wild transformations of the humble shelltoed Superstar, reflecting a mutation akin to the Superstuffed Superstars created by Kerwin Frost.

Yamamoto morphed Run DMC's preferred sneaker into massively chunky low-tops and a pair of zip-up boots, each offered in various colorways.

Yohji Yamamoto / TAKAY
1 / 2

Both are situated on a massive, scalloped sole that curves around and explodes the base and shelltoe of a conventional Superstar, offered exclusively in black and white tones.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In fairness, it ain't clear whether this is a Yohji x adidas collab or a series of custom shoes made by a label like RECOUTURE exclusively for this presentation so Highsnobiety reached out to adidas to confirm that these are indeed an actual adidas product.

Turns out, yes, these are an official Yohji x adidas collaboration but they're only launching through Yamamoto's channels in early 2023 so they sadly won't be easy to come by outside of Japan. Shame, because they're one of the best YY x adidas team-ups to date.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Bar Basso x HighsnobietyRecipe T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Pantalon Peche Navy
$465.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenLeather Criss-Cross Sandals Black
$475.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • How to Rock the adidas Aruku Without Breaking a Sweat (Literally)
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • Dime Turns the adidas Gazelle Into a Studded, Dressy Skate Shoe
  • adidas' Premium German-Made Shoe Is Surprisingly JJJJound-Free
  • An Insanely Cool Mary Jane Birthed of adidas' Bounce-tastic Running Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now