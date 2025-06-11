CDG’s Best Vans Sneaker Is Suddenly Luxe AF

COMME des GARÇONS' CDG sub-label and Vans OTW are in the lab, and they're doing the most — in the best way possible. More than CDG Vans shoes, how about CDG Vans clothes?

As (recent) fashion history will show, COMME des GARÇONS' CDG sub-label makes really good Vans sneakers. And yes, as of the year 2025, it also makes really good Vans clothing.

CDG first put its boldly repetitive stank on Vans' OG Authentic sneaker in 2019, and since then, we've seen a bevy of CDG x Vans iterations ranging from logo-soled Old Skool shoes to the polka-dotted COMME des GARÇONS GIRL Vans Authentic sneaker.

And to be clear, that's CdG Girl, not just CdG or CDG. Try saying any of that three times fast.

vans

But now the OG Vans collaborator, CDG, is back. And not just with the iconic mega-printed Vans Authentic sneaker. CDG Vans apparel has also entered the chat.

This time, in collaboration with Vans OTW, Vans' premium sub-label, CDG has whipped up some wonderfully sublime thrasher drip. Runway but at the skatepark-type beat.

Airy pinstriped pants are made kaleidoscopic with chromatic patches and basic white T-shirts enter the edgy stratosphere by way of mesh-net overlays. Of course, all of the pieces feature some form of CDG branding, including a few relaxed-fit button-ups of the long and short-sleeve variety that wear bold “CDG” lettering across the back.

Naturally, the collection also brings back the mega-popular Vans Authentic sneaker that looks just like its mega-printed predecessor. Same bold logo and chunky toe branding but thicker sole and more luxe upper, a surprisingly suave take on the otherwise familiar shoe.

Dropping June 13, Vans OTW's CDG sneaker and all the accompanying Spring/Summer 2025 pieces will be available on the CDG website. But if you have a real taste for the classics, the OG Vans CDG sneaker is available secondhand right now.

