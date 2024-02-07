Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

424 Is Back — Its New Store Is Tangible Proof

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti
1 / 7
424

Luxury streetwear brand 424 has a new home on Melrose Ave in Los Angeles and the space is just as exciting and immersive as the clothing and community it already contains.

Opened in early February with an exclusive party that brought together a plethora of 424's VIP admirers, the brand's new Melrose storefront builds upon the history of the original hub on Fairfax Ave. Its literally cavernous, bare-bones aesthetic is in line with the provocative aesthetics of 424 itself. 

Located at 8441 Melrose Place, the new storefront marks the long-awaited return of 424’s physical retail space. The original storefront on Fairfax closed in 2022 after 7 years of functioning as the launching pad of 424 founder Guillermo Andrade’s streetwear legacy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The new 424 home, designed in collaboration with innovative design studio Zoo as Zoo, is intended to “go beyond the superficial to evoke emotions of curiosity and discovery in customers,” per a statement, and tangibly reflects Andrade’s original vision for the brand.

“We wanted the Melrose Place Storefront to be a reflection of 424's design approach — a harmonious convergence of disparate elements," said Andrade, who also oversees creative direction at young New York boutique ESSX.

"Collaborating with Zoo as Zoo allowed us to translate our brand philosophy into a physical space that not only showcases our products but also immerses customers in an intriguing and harmonious environment." 

Thus, the end result is a textural lair that you actually want to explore and maybe be inspired by along the way. And ya know, actually buy something. 

The new 424 store feels like an alien headquarters straight out of The Mandalorian, albeit with luxury staples lining the walls. 

1 / 6
424

Like 424 itself, the store is edgy without being ostentatious and painfully cool, reflective of a new form of punkishly brutalist fashion that's been brought into being by designers like Betsy Johnson and Berlin-based 032C.

It's a manifestation of the 424 revival that's been in the air for some time, as Andrade rediscovers his footing at the forefront of clothes epitomizing youth culture.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Kayano 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Long-Sleeve Pulled Neck P
Martine Rose
$295
Image on Highsnobiety
Sil Waist Bag
and wander
$175
We Recommend
  • Pharrell Williams wearing a big hat
    Louis Vuitton's New Creative Director is also One of the Richest People in Hip-Hop
    • Culture
  • New Balance 1906
    The New Balance 1906 is Thriving
    • Sneakers
  • best sneakers of the year
    The Best Sneakers of 2024... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • black and white sneakers
    Masters of Monochrome: 12 Black and White Sneakers to Shop Now
    • Style
  • black sneakers
    15 Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Pharrell Williams' Doodles NFT
    If Anyone Can Bring NFT Merch Back, It's Pharrell. But Can He?
    • Culture
  • Inside 424's Melrose boutique
    424 Is Back — Its New Store Is Tangible Proof
    • Style
  • Victoria Beckham's Breitling watch collab
    Today's Best Luxury Watches? All Designed By Women
    • Style
  • HOKA's ora recovery mule in three colorways
    HOKA's Chunky New Mules Are All Foam, No Runner
    • Sneakers
  • happy socks indigo lewisohn
    It's Happy Socks' World, and We're Just Living In It
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Valentino's Pink PP cafe at Sartiano's in New York City
    Valentine's Day Is Valentino's Day: Enter the Pink PP Café (Exclusive)
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024