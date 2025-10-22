Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Guide to Dressing With Power

Written by Max Rossi in Style

During Paris Fashion Week, designers like Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello and Mugler’s Miguel Castro Freitas imbued their collections with power. From leather-clad femme fatales to showgirl–inspired looks, a key tailoring choice instantly linked it all: dramatically broad torsos.

It’s a style lifted straight from the ’80s, pioneered by geniuses like Claude Montana, (Thierry) Mugler himself, and Azzedine Alaïa, who used wide shoulder padding to outfit a new generation of women, many entering executive and leading roles for the first time, with a look of strength and tenacity. Think Grace Jones. This reverse-hourglass silhouette was colloquially called "power dressing” and though it was born of womenswear, the look is now for anyone.

Even decades after Wall Street, this sort of sculptural intrigue remains impactful. In fact, it's never made more sense to bring it back.

From a purely visual standpoint, wide-shouldered tops are the perfect counterweight to the growing phenomena of wide-legged pants. The two balance each other out, especially when complemented with a chunky accessory like a tote or messenger bag that adds to the layered, bulky complexity. 

Together with SSENSE, we’ve curated a guide to recreate that power look for the modern day.

Broad Shoulders, Cropped Waist

The illusion of wider-than-life broadness was initially achieved through foam inserts, synthetic padding, or layered and structured tailoring. When combined with a cropped, tailored waist you get a razor sharp silhouette that commands attention.

It exudes a refined and understatedly elegant confidence. Try it with a blazer, leather jacket, or winter coat to start — the extra structure comes with the practical bonus of warmth.

Image on Highsnobiety
MM6 Maison MargielaBlack Felted Blazer
$1455
Buy at ssense
Image on Highsnobiety
Our LegacyBlack Mini Leather Jacket
$1870
Buy at ssense
Image on Highsnobiety
Lu'u DanBlack Melton Overcoat
$1450
Buy at ssense

Extravagantly Wide Legs 

Should extra-wide pants be pleated, made from denim, or feature cargo pockets? Should they fall with a relaxed ease, or flare out with radical, plate-sized hems? The answer: all of the above.

Just remember the rule of thirds: if pants dominate the silhouette, the torso may appear shorter and narrower by comparison. Simply counterbalance with a wide-shouldered top or ignore the rule completely and own the look.

Image on Highsnobiety
Lu'u DanBlack Jumbo Wide Leg Trousers
$580
Buy at ssense
Image on Highsnobiety
Lu'u DanGray Maxi x Maxi x Maxi Jeans
$575
Buy at ssense
Image on Highsnobiety
Y-3Black UT Twill Cargo Pants
$280
Buy at ssense
The Inescapable Allure of a Chunky Leather Tote 

There’s nothing wrong with an old-school backpack, but it's about time to wake up to the undeniable advantages of a big, structured shoulder bag. It fits just about everything that goes into a backpack — a laptop, water bottle, books — but it also adds a touch of elegance that greatly complements that powerful look. Just make sure to opt for leather.

Image on Highsnobiety
Victoria BeckhamBlack 'Victoria' Soft Leather Tote
$2150
Buy at ssense
Image on Highsnobiety
The RowBlack Large N/S Park Tote
$2550
Buy at ssense

Get 25% off all the items featured in our Power Dressing guide, as well as selected SSENSE pieces, by using the code ‘FW2025.’ This offer is valid from October 22 until November 3, shipping worldwide with restrictions in the US.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Max Rossi
Brand EditorMax Rossi is Highsnobiety’s Brand Editor, curating its voice across editorial, commerce, activations, and collaborations.
