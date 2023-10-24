Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Big Pants, Little Tops: That's The Motto

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

You haven't got to cast your mind back too far to think of a time when long, oversized tops and skinny pants were the dominant silhouette in streetwear. It was back when the late Virgil Abloh was still printing "PYREX" on everything and Balmain Biker jeans were everywhere — remember?

Now, if you fast forward to 2023, the exact opposite is the case. We're in the era of tiny tops and big pants, and we have been for a while (especially in womenswear).

Tops have gotten increasingly tighter and more cropped while pants have mutated into huge, sculptural silhouettes — and if you can have a bit of midriff showing between the two, then that's even better.

Street style shots, Justin Bieber's Balenciaga campaign, the feeds of the most stylish folk on Instagram, the personal style of our favorite artists (such as Harry Styles, Lancey Foux, or Kaytranada)... you haven't got to look far to find the combination.

However, it is worth also shouting out those who did it back in the early naughts.

Yep, this is yet another trend that's been copied and pasted from the Y2K era, a time when baggy pants reigned supreme along with rhinestone caps, Tamagotchis, Ed Hardy, and almost everything else that is trending at the moment.

A couple that has been getting extra attention recently thanks to a Netflix documentary, Posh and Becks in the early 2000s were one of the best at putting together small tops with baggy pants. The outfit below, for example, has aged like fine wine.

To get in on the look, we've gone shopping for different ways to style the little top, big pants combination. Check out some shopping suggestions below.

Keep scrolling to shop for big pants and little tops.

Rick Owens and KUSIKOHC

Rick OwensHarness Sweater
$505
Buy at Matches
KusikohcMulti Rivet Jeans
$910
Buy at ssense
One of the many Korean brands that have been making noise lately, KUSIKOHC's black-washed jeans create ruching through metal rivets. It's rare you see an outfit including Rick Owens clothing and it not be the statement item.

Cane Bollente and Carhartt

Carne BollenteThe Slap Long-Sleeve Top
$110
Buy at Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIPTerrell Single Knee Pant
$130
Buy at Highsnobiety

Parisian label Carne Bollente isn't afraid of creating risque graphics such as the nude scene on this top. The tight-fitting mesh top has been paired here with Carhartt WIP's workwear pants featuring a traditional hickory stripe pattern.

GmbH and Burberry

GmbHAnde Recycled Jersey
$248
Buy at Highsnobiety
BurberryPleated Leather Wide-Leg Trousers
$5133
Buy at Matches
An easy way to make an all-black outfit stand out is by mixing textures and this combination brings together leather and mesh. Plus, having contrasting pink detailing on your GmbH top helps to turn heads.

Jacquemus and KidSuper

Sold Out
JACQUEMUSLe Débardeur Caraco Red
$125.00
Sold Out
KidSuperStudiosRunner Painted Cotton Pants
$320
Buy at Luisaviaroma

When you combine Jacquemus and Kidsuper in one outfit, chances are you're going to end up with a colorful look. This pairing puts Jacquemus' tight-fitting tank top together with all-over print, wide-leg jeans.

ROA and and wander

ROARoundneck 3D Knit
$365
Buy at Highsnobiety
and wanderOversized Cargo Pants
$395
Buy at Highsnobiety
Don't worry lovers of all things GORP, we haven't forgotten about you. This pairing includes ROA's technical 3-D knit top alongside water-repellant cargo pants courtesy of Japanese outdoor brand and wander.

Gerrit Jacob and Dries Van Noten

Gerrit JacobMesh Long-Sleeve
$114
Buy at Highsnobiety
Dries Van NotenPrimo Tape Pants
$810
Buy at Highsnobiety

As mentioned above, the little top and big pants pairing first gained traction during the Y2K years and the outfit above is the type that you'd often find ravers wearing during that era. The mesh top is part of Gerrit Jacob's experimentation with themes of kitsch while the wide-leg nylon pants come covered in straps and pockets.

J.W. Anderson and Balenciaga

J.W. AndersonPrinted Long-Sleeve Top
$165
Buy at Highsnobiety
Adidas x BalenciagaCotton-Jersey Track Pants
$925
Buy at Matches
A very high-end take on athleisure, this tennis-themed top and Balenciaga x adidas track pants make for a sporty combination that will set you back more than $1k. Getting this outfit sweaty and stained could be a costly mistake.

Entire Studios and Jacquemus

Sold Out
Entire StudiosRib Tank Brunette
$27.50
$50.00
Sold Out
JacquemusLe Cargo Croissant
$760
Buy at Highsnobiety

Since fall has officially arrived, it's only right to have an all-brown autumnal outfit in this selection. This combination includes Entire Studios' organic cotton, tight-ribbed tank top with Jacquemus' pocket-heavy pants.

Jean Paul Gaultier and Diesel

Jean Paul GaultierSailor Tattoo Long-Sleeve
$385
Buy at Highsnobiety
DieselD-Rise-S Trousers
$495
Buy at Highsnobiety
There's a high proportion of printed mesh shirts in this article but Jean Paul Gaultier will always be the GOAT of the tight mesh top. The one above comes from the brand's latest TATTOO collection which dug geep into its archives.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

