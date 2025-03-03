Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Iconic Slide Looks Even More Weirdly Futuristic Now

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' Adilette slide sandals have changed a lot since their 1972 debut. In recent years, the slide-in shoe has taken on more futuristic designs, evident with the Adilette 22, a wavy version inspired by topographic maps from outer space missions.

With the all-new Adilette 25, adidas takes its iconic slide even further into the future.

Honestly, I'm not quite sure how to describe the Adilette 25. I sat here with my fingers hovering over the keyboard with a puzzled look, just trying to think of ways to put this weirdly advanced design into words.

I think I got it.

This ribbed foam comprises the entire Adilette 25, from the Trefoil-stamped upper to the insoles featuring seemingly breezy holes. Surprisingly, the ripply dual-density build is supposed to be more durable and comfortable than the last Adilette, even if you don't necessarily get that initial impression with this new look.

The Adilette sandal has undergone several interesting makeovers in the last few years, including Crocs-style iterations and the plushiest spin yet on the slide. However, each of these Adilette variants have preserved the most important detail of the OG slide's legacy: comfort.

Despite its bold design, the Adilette 25 has quietly entered the market. The shoe is already available at adidas and retailers like Foot Locker.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
