adidas Has Gone Full Crocs Mode

When adidas first released its geometric Adilette slides in early 2022, it sparked a wild frenzy.

Without warning plucky flippers swarmed to render each colorway of the adidas Adilette 22 virtually impossible to get a hold of, unless you were willing to spend a pretty penny to land them on resell sites, of course.

But now, two years, a handful of restocks, and still no Adilettes for me later, and everyone’s favorite multifaceted adidas slide has returned. This time, though, thanks to a newly-added heel strap the silhouette is arriving looking more like a Croc than ever.

Now, I’m not saying adidas has copied Crocs’ Classic Clog (I mean, it wouldn’t be the first if it had done), instead I’m just merely pointing out that adidas’ new Adilette 22 XLG, as it’s officially titled, is indistinguishable from its predecessor, just a tad more Croc-like.

1 / 3 Mita

The XLG’s built is basically identical to the Adilette 22, aka a seismologist's dream, but for slits in the slide’s upper where the new heel strap is housed.

That aside, everything is as it was, looking all futuristic and 3D-printed.

What is good news is despite the popularity of the Adilette 22 since its release 24 months ago, adidas has kept things modest when it comes to the XLG’s pricing at just $60, cheaper than a lot of Classic Clogs and only $15 more than adidas' non-strapped Adilette.

I suppose the only question once you finally slip your feet into a pair of adidas’ new Adilette 22 XLGs is this: are you gonna go Sports Mode or not?