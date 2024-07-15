Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Timeless Slide Sandal Is Now Bigger (& Softer) Than Ever

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Pool-side chilling just got extra cozy for adidas fans, especially those with a particular taste for the brand's timeless Adilette slide sandals.

After putting the most classic sandal through seismic treatments and even clog-ification, adidas has officially blown up its Adilette sandal.

Well, the sportswear brand didn't exactly make the sandal explode, although the latest version could potentially explode in popularity.

Instead, the adidas Adilette sandal is weirdly puffy now.

The adidas Adilette 24 sandal is a new padded version of the iconic sandal. Whereas previous variants boasted all-rubber builds, the newest inflated slide-on shoe is crafted with foam and grid-patterned textures packing plenty of cushioning (hence the extra puff).

The adidas Adilette 24 sandal finishes with a traditional solid rubber outsole, boasting adidas stamps and familiar moldings for gripping the ground.

For the finale, adidas presents the Adilette 24 in classic, summer-ready colorways, including black/white and blue/white. With the sweltering season in full swing, the adidas sandals have naturally begun to roll in at certain retailers like Solebox.

Since its debut in the 1970s, the adidas Adilette sandal continues to thrive in its classic form and unique spin-offs. Anyone in the mood for some tartan for your foot?

Anywho, the latest merely keeps up the Adilette legacy...in puffy glory.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
