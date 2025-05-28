Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Crossover Post-Football Sneaker Is a Culture-Clashing Hybrid

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Some football boots are so great you want to wear them everywhere. adidas' classic Predator Absolute is one such shoe. 

Long before people started wearing football boots (also known as soccer cleats) with casual clothing in the name of 2025's #bootsonlysummer TikTok trend, long before TikTok was invented (to be more precise), there was adidas' Predator Megaride shoe. 

A hybrid fusion of adidas’ world-class Predator soccer cleat and the early-2000s Megaride running sneaker meet in the wild, all-new Predator Megaride "Blue Spirit" shoe.

Created together with Japanese retailer atmos, adidas' Predator Megaride "Blue Spirit" is a hybrid shoe that works weirdly well.

Of all the impressively odd things about this sneaker, the thing that likely grabs you first is its color.

A sharp, electric blue stands out on the Predator Megaride, reflecting the well-named "Blue Spirit" shared by both brands and now crystallized in sneaker form.

Flip over the folded tongue and you’ll find “atmos 25th Anniversary” etched inside, commemorating a quarter-century of atmos pushing sneaker taste forward from Tokyo to the world.

But the real genius of this collaborative Predator Megaride shoe is that it is unapologetically a hybrid between running and football footwear, a strange meeting in the middle that makes sense despite the addition of a wild colorway.

atmos and adidas' Predator Megaride, available on atmos' website come May 31, has the beautiful look of a classic adidas Predator with the bouncy sole of a classic adidas sports shoe, making it a strangely timeless shoe worthy of all eras. 

  • How the Hedi Boys Outgrew Hedi Slimane
