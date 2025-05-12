Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

It's Not Actually a Boots Only Summer, Is It?

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

As with any TikTok-fueled, hashtag-wielding microtrend, I took #bootsonlysummer with a pinch of salt. 

In the lead-up to summer 2025, the seasonal footwear being peddled by this hashtag is wearing studded football boots (also known as cleats by those who call the sport soccer) as casual everyday footwear. We’re talking baggy jorts with adidas F50s, pairing miniskirts with Predators, and combining jeans with Nike Mercurials

Shop football boots
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s all pretty funny stuff, seeing groups of (mostly) lads wearing football boots with their regular, casual attire. But it’s nothing more than that: A funny, irony-laden joke masked as a fashion trend. I didn’t expect anyone would actually take it seriously. Until they did.

Spanish singer Rosalía came first, wearing New Balance 442 PRO FG V2 boots en route to a fitting for the 2025 Met Gala. The boots were only just perceptible under the volume of her billowing white skirt but they were the strongest proponent that #bootsonlysummer is real. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

We were no longer talking about virality grabbing TikTokers, but an A-lister genuinely wearing football boots in the streets of New York. I was baffled.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If you’ve ever worn football boots on any ground except for the soft grass they’re made for, you’ll know it’s a pain: The studs are awkward to walk on and they make an annoying clanking noise behind you. Why Rosalia (or anyone else, for that matter) would opt to wear a pair of studded boots on hard asphalt is beyond me. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Football boots aren’t made to be worn on hard asphalt. Well, except for one upcoming pair from adidas.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The adidas F50 Adiframe is a pair of hi-tech football boots, all pink with a foldover tongue, encased in a see-through outer shell so they’re wearable on the street. Samples have emerged online and the shoe is rumored to be released in Spring 2026.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Last year, in response to a growing trend for football boots being customized with heeled Vibram soles and turf boots becoming casual sneakers, I proclaimed that fashion’s football boot obsession is getting weird. Now, it's become even weirder. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In the wake of the adidas Samba, a long-retired footballing relic, becoming the hottest thing in footwear or Nike reintroducing T90 turf boots as sneakers to leach onto early-2000s nostalgia, things are being taken one step further. Why buy a pair of redesigned football boots made to be fashionable when you can wear the real thing? 

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Issey Miyake Homme PlisséPolo Shirt Basics
$350.00
Available in:
23
adidasTokyo Decon W
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
RierPopeline Bermuda Shorts
$725.00
Available in:
SL

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Rugged Training Sneaker Sets “Sail” for Its Cleanest Colorway Yet
  • This Isn't a Grey New Balance Dad Shoe! It's a Highly Engineered Skate Shoe
  • IKEA Is in Its House Party Era
  • The Flip-Flop Is No Longer Just Funky — It's Fancy
  • Crocs' Rugged Trail Sneaker Now Comes With Its Own Wetsuit
What To Read Next
  • A Classic Jordan Sneaker Slips Into Crisp Levi's Jeans
  • adidas' Dressiest & Slickest Samba Is Part Sneaker, Part Formal Shoe
  • It's Not Actually a Boots Only Summer, Is It?
  • The Birth of Arc'teryx's Techiest, Toughest, & Lightest Backpack
  • A Rain-Ready Suit from Vancouver's High-Tech Menswear Aficionado
  • A Neat Trick by Japanese Tailors Put Levi's Jeans in Full Baggy Bloom
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now