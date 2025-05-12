It's Not Actually a Boots Only Summer, Is It?

As with any TikTok-fueled, hashtag-wielding microtrend, I took #bootsonlysummer with a pinch of salt.

In the lead-up to summer 2025, the seasonal footwear being peddled by this hashtag is wearing studded football boots (also known as cleats by those who call the sport soccer) as casual everyday footwear. We’re talking baggy jorts with adidas F50s, pairing miniskirts with Predators, and combining jeans with Nike Mercurials.

It’s all pretty funny stuff, seeing groups of (mostly) lads wearing football boots with their regular, casual attire. But it’s nothing more than that: A funny, irony-laden joke masked as a fashion trend. I didn’t expect anyone would actually take it seriously. Until they did.

Getty Images / The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Spanish singer Rosalía came first, wearing New Balance 442 PRO FG V2 boots en route to a fitting for the 2025 Met Gala. The boots were only just perceptible under the volume of her billowing white skirt but they were the strongest proponent that #bootsonlysummer is real.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

We were no longer talking about virality grabbing TikTokers, but an A-lister genuinely wearing football boots in the streets of New York. I was baffled.

If you’ve ever worn football boots on any ground except for the soft grass they’re made for, you’ll know it’s a pain: The studs are awkward to walk on and they make an annoying clanking noise behind you. Why Rosalia (or anyone else, for that matter) would opt to wear a pair of studded boots on hard asphalt is beyond me.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Football boots aren’t made to be worn on hard asphalt. Well, except for one upcoming pair from adidas.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The adidas F50 Adiframe is a pair of hi-tech football boots, all pink with a foldover tongue, encased in a see-through outer shell so they’re wearable on the street. Samples have emerged online and the shoe is rumored to be released in Spring 2026.

Last year, in response to a growing trend for football boots being customized with heeled Vibram soles and turf boots becoming casual sneakers, I proclaimed that fashion’s football boot obsession is getting weird. Now, it's become even weirder.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In the wake of the adidas Samba, a long-retired footballing relic, becoming the hottest thing in footwear or Nike reintroducing T90 turf boots as sneakers to leach onto early-2000s nostalgia, things are being taken one step further. Why buy a pair of redesigned football boots made to be fashionable when you can wear the real thing?