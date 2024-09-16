adidas' Timeless Basketball Shoe Is Having a Incredibly Stylish Revival

adidas and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar need no introduction as they are two of the biggest names in sports ever. When the two officially got together in the 1970s, history was made, and adidas Jabbar sneaker was born.

Here's a funny thing about history, though: it often repeats itself.

adidas, like other sneaker brands, has been caught in the wind of revivals. The brand has resurrected several classics recently, including the Samba and Taekwondo. adidas' Jabbar sneaker appears to be next in line for good dusting-off.

First released in 1978, the adidas Jabbar was the first-ever shoe created for a basketball player. Extra fun fact: Abdul-Jabbar was the first basketball athlete to sign to adidas in the 1970s.

atmos

In its lifetime, the adidas Jabbar has appeared in low, mid, and high-top forms, all regarded as some of adidas' most iconic silhouettes. Players championed the highs, while the streets and Jabbar himself advocated for the low-rise vibe. Fashion brands like Undefeated were #TeamMid.

The adidas Jabbar follows a clean, no-frill design, making it an easy addition to everyday wardrobes but ready for a quick game of pickup.

Supple leather uppers allow for easy movement across the freshly polished gym floors, splashed with classic color blocking for an effortless look.

The adidas Jabbar Lo bears a striking resemblance to the Superstar (hold the shell toe). People even call adidas' Jabbars the Superstar 2.

Believe it or not, Jabbar was a big Superstar fan, frequently wearing the model before adidas designed the Jabbars just for him.

Recently, adidas' Jabbar sneaker has been inching back into the spotlight. Like many revived sneakers, the adidas Jabbar is expected to return as more of a lifestyle shoe, but still preserving its basketball roots.

adidas has prepared the Jabbar Lo and Hi sneakers in one of its most recognizable schemes: collegiate blue and white. The varsity-style pairs are scheduled to drop at atmos Tokyo on September 26. With such a timeless scheme on hand, I can't imagine adidas not giving these a wider release (fingers crossed!).

adidas Jabbar already has a couple of collaborations lined up. In addition to helping push some general releases, atmos has also cooked up its own hairy blue version of the Jabbar.

At the same time, adidas enlisted Willy Chavarria for an official team-up, which saw the namesake label reimagine the iconic sneaker as a formal point-toe shoe for Spring/Summer 2025.

Whether a sophisticated Willy Chavarria shoe or the standard classic, the adidas Jabbar is so back and, dare I say, better.