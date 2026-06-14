adidas’ Iconic Cleat Gets a Glow-in-the-Dark Refit

When it comes to legendary sneaker partnerships, few duos command as much respect as Tokyo-based titan atmos and adidas. For years, the duo has treated the classic 1989 ZX 8000 runner as a canvas for its wild, boundary-pushing concepts through multiple generations. Now, the two powerhouses are returning to their highly coveted G-SNK lineage for the atmos x adidas ZX 8000 Predator which bridges the gap between track heritage and pitch-ready football culture.

The atmos x adidas ZX 8000 Predator is a massive celebration of global sports culture, drawing direct inspiration from the iconic 2002 adidas Predator football boots which kickstarted one of the sport’s greatest footwear dynasties.

Swapping traditional running textiles for an aggressive and unmistakable black & red Predator outfit, the silhouette completely mutates its DNA by adding a removable, fold-over tongue equipped with a retro elastic tie-down strap.

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The real show begins when the lights go down. True to the G-SNK lineage, the sneaker features a faux-snakeskin base wrapped around the toe, lace panel, and heel that glows green in the dark. To turn up the madness even further, the removable red snakeskin tongue features an entirely different treatment, glowing a sharp yellow when night hits.

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The design drops amidst full-blown World Cup frenzy. While this certainly adds a relevant context to the shoe, it also asks whether the atmos x adidas ZX 8000 Predator has what it takes to cut through the noise.

We’d say that the combination of the nostalgic and highly revered design cues alongside the added novelty of glow-in-the-dark features is enough to ensure this pair stands out.

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