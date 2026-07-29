After the World Cup, adidas Takes Its Talents to the Golf Course

Fùtbol season is obviously adidas' bread and butter, but with the World Cup in our collective rearview, adidas is moving from the pitch to the fairway with a lace-free, zip-happy golf shoe. The sleek and silver Codechaos 27 BOA sneaker is a spike-free golf shoe that's built to go the whole nine, in any weather conditions.

See, the Codechaos 27 BOA sports a water-resistant shroud that keeps things dry and manageable. Come rain or shine, the game must go on.

Don't be fooled, though; this GOATed golfer's lack of laces doesn't mean the shoe doesn't offer a good fit. Quite the opposite, in fact.

What it lacks in laces, the sneaker more than makes up for with its BOA Fit System, which delivers a micro-adjustable, precision fit for a snug but not constricting foot-feel, a necessary trait on and off the green.

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Abandoning laces is an all-but-guaranteed way to fast-track a sneaker into the world of intrinsically futuristic sneakers.

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Laces, while a great piece of sneaker anatomy, are tied to footwear's past, where zipped-up shrouds like those seen with Nike's olive green Air Max 95 or the similarly designed Air Max Shox.

Going sans zipper, or at the very least hiding them, is an out-of-the-box way to make any sneaker cooler.

Though as it relates to upgraded sneakers, it's pretty par for the course.

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