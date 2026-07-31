Nike’s Pretty Winged Sneaker Is the Flyest of Them All

It doesn't get any more fly than a Nike Air Superfly with its own wings.

Indeed, the new pink sneaker is quite literally ready to take flight, equipped with its own silver-studded wings. You can remove them, but then they won't be the flyest Air Superflys anymore. And that's no fun.

Outside of being winged and just plain cute, the Air Superfly also offers breathable star cutouts across the upper. That's one way to remind the audience that you're not only a star but a master of airflow.

It also keeps the Nike Air in its soles.

The newest Air Superfly sneaker is actually part of a Nike "Pink Pack" releasing at atmos Tokyo. The collection also includes a floral Air Force 1, pink metallic Air Max Muses, and pink versions of those Air Max Plus Suede sneakers.

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They're all scheduled to release on atmos Tokyo's website on August 7. The Air Superfly sneakers in particular will retail for ¥16,500, or around $104.

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