The adidas Bermuda Just Became Our Favorite Summer Sneaker

Summer is simply our favorite season and we’re only just getting started with our warm-weather sartorial advice. The warm weather demands us all to add vibrant colors to our outfits and our shoe rotation as well. These adidas Bermuda sneakers are perfect to start the season on the right foot.

With the comeback of the almighty Sambas, other old-school gems have been getting attention, too. Sleeker models such as the Campus and Gazelle have ventured into the mainstream, and the number of colorways to pick from is endless.

Like its siblings, these adidas Bermudas are also part of the class of the ‘70s. Originally, the sneakers were released as part of the sportswear brand’s City Series. Throughout that decade, adidas dropped a range of sneakers inspired by multiple cities such as Barcelona, Vienna, Munich, and an unexpected one, the Bermuda Islands.

The adidas Bermuda sneakers feature a suede upper that brings an elegant look to the shoe and a soft-to-the-touch feeling. Like other adidas models, these have a gum sole unit to enhance that vintage style. Their sleek silhouette and lightweight composition make these super easy to style for spring or summer. The model just dropped in three colorways: Easy Mint, Glow Pink, and Wonder White.

adidas is dominating the world of footwear this summer, so we have to pick our go-to pair wisely. Go for these adidas Bermudas to stand out in a sea of classic silhouettes and to pop some color into your rotation.

