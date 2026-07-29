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Pharrell's Sculptural adidas Stomper Is a (Jelly) Fish Out of Water

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
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Jellyfish, an atypical catch of the day by any normal metric, but when it comes to adidas, there's hardly anything better.

From the mind of Pharrell, a triple-white iteration of the "Virginia Adistar Jellyfish" is set to hit land soon.

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The futuristic sneaker funnels adidas' technical running swag through a sculptural upper, kitted with exoskeletal cage details along the upper and a slightly over-extended base that gives the sneaker some of that soft-bodied blob-iness of its invertebrate namesake.

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The all-white color mirrors the light-permitting hue, and the aquatic likeness doesn't stop there, as the sneaker also features a glow-in-the-wave-like midsole that mimics a floating jellyfish. And that's on bioluminescence!

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This beefy sneaker sits on the opposite side of the size spectrum as far as Pharrell-backed collabs are concerned.

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See Mr. Williams put the Three Stripes on a strict diet with his slimmed-down VIRGINIA Vario FLAT EARTHER, a supper slim yoga sneaker that's light enough to take you from downward facing dog to child's pose with nary a mat scuff in sight. This tangible slimness presents a seismic contrast to the Jellyfish's ultra-chunky build, a bit of a bait and switch if you will.

shop adidas here
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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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