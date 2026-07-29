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Noah Just Made One of Converse's Strongest Skate Shoes Even Stronger

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Noah and Converse are back at it again, and honestly, it’s getting difficult to find fault with anything the two touch together.

The latest collaboration sees Noah give Louie Lopez’s second signature skate shoe a refined makeover, proving once again that the cleanest sneakers often make the loudest statement. 

shop converse Louie Lopez Pro 2

Rather than reinventing the silhouette, the New York label leans into what already works, dressing the Louie Lopez Pro 2 in rich green full-grain suede, complemented by lighter suede panels and a gum sole that feels equal parts skate shop and vintage sportswear.

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It’s the sort of sneaker that quietly gets under your skin. No flashy branding, no overdesigned details, just thoughtful materials and an understated palette that’ll only get better with wear. The subtle Noah branding on the tongue and insoles is about as loud as it gets, and that’s exactly the point. 

Converse
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More importantly, the Louie Lopez Pro 2 is already one of the strongest skate silhouettes on the market. Built from the ground up with Converse’s archives in mind, its slim profile, cupsole construction and CX foam cushioning make it equally convincing on a board or simply paired with a pair of washed denim.

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The Noah x Converse Louie Lopez Pro 2 releases on July 30 through Converse, Noah and select retailers.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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