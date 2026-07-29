This adidas Performance Runner Is Why Bigger Is Better Again

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Not too long ago, it felt like every sneaker had to be slim. Suddenly, everyone was reaching for low-profile runners, terrace shoes, basically anything that looked like it'd been pulled straight from the early noughties. But thankfully, trends have a habit of swinging back, and chunky performance sneakers are quietly making their return.

adidas' Hyperboost EPHR feels like it's arriving at exactly the right time.

It doesn't pretend to be anything other than a proper performance runner, and that's exactly what makes it interesting. Instead of stripping everything back, adidas leans into cushioning, sculpted proportions, and a silhouette that actually looks built to take a beating.

In “Cloud White”, though, the whole thing feels surprisingly approachable. The crisp finish stops all that performance DNA from becoming overwhelming, making the Hyperboost EPHR feel just as ready for everyday wear as it is for racking up kilometres.

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Maybe we've spent enough time pretending thinner automatically means better. Given the current climate, who could blame us, really? But there's something refreshing about a sneaker that isn't afraid to take up space again.

Performance shoes are starting to feel desirable beyond the running world, not because they're trying to look like lifestyle sneakers, but because they unapologetically look like performance sneakers.

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If the Hyperboost EPHR is anything to go by, the chunky runner comeback is already in full swing.

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