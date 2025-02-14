Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Classic adidas Crazy 8 Is Back But Not as You Know It

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The sneaker industry has a relentless hunger for retro sneakers. Just look at the constant relevance of the Air Jordan 1, Nike Dunk, and adidas Forum. The adidas Crazy 8 Low is yet another old-school basketball sneaker that stays beautifully true to its ’90s aura. 

Shop adidas Crazy 8 Low

An iconic '90s basketball shoe made legendary by the late, great Kobe Bryant during on-court battles with His Airness at the 1998 All-Star Game, adidas’ classic Crazy 8 has been remade into a low-top.

The low-top Crazy 8’s upper has leather, suede, and nubuck come together with a beige colorway that smoothly neutralizes the sharper edges of the really out-there retro shoe. adidas didn’t just cut the top to turn the Crazy 8 into a low-top but also wrapped the foot and heel with extra cushioning for comfort.

adidas
The outsole is exactly the same as the mid-top version, with the usual EVA midsole and rubber outsole. This means that besides the lightweight cushioning and solid traction, these low-tops will feel like an improved version of what Kobe wore in ‘98. 

Then there’s the midsole, the shoe’s defining element. That sculpted, almost exaggerated shape isn't just an aesthetic choice. It’s a callback to an era of basketball when sneakers were chunky and shorts were baggy. 

Available on the official adidas website, retailing at $155, this one’s got the DNA of a classic with just the right dose of reinvention.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
