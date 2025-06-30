Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas’ Latest Sneaker Proves Running Is About The Journey

This content has been paid for by an advertiser.

There’s something quietly powerful about a good running shoe. adidas clearly knows this, and with Hermanos Koumori in the mix, the adidas Ultraboost 5 just got its most grounded iteration yet.

For the unfamiliar, Hermanos Koumori is the Tokyo-born streetwear brand with a design language that is rooted in stillness, nature, and the subtlety of good storytelling. Quintessential Japanese fashion ethos.

It makes perfect sense that they’ve taken on the adidas running Ultraboost 5 as a silhouette that’s always been about performance with purpose.

This Hermanos Koumori adidas Ultraboost 5 comes in two earthy tones: a creamy off-white that looks like early morning light on concrete, and an olive-black combo that feels almost tactical. Both colourways come with a slight pop of reddish-orange lace. 

The Ultraboost’s signature bouncy midsole remains, but wrapped in Hermanos Koumori’s understated aesthetic, it’s less about mileage bragging rights and more about meditative movement.

This collab is also a smart strategic move for adidas. After all, Ultraboost has dominated performance running and lifestyle crossovers for years, but with Hermanos Koumori, it now reaches the kind of runner who knows gear matters but meaning does too.

This drop, available now at adidas.com, remind us that running was never about the finish line, but its about every grounded, intentional step along the way.

