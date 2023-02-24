adidas' New UltraBOOST Is Its Lightest Yet

Brand: adidas

Model: UltraBOOST Light

Price: $190

Buy: adidas

Editor’s Notes: adidas has revealed the latest iteration of its epochal UltraBOOST silhouette, which arrives in its lightest ever form.

Dubbed the UltraBOOST Light, adidas’ latest take marks a decade since the launch of its proprietary BOOST technology, with an improved variation of the spongy cushioning that’s not only 30% lighter, but more comfortable and more responsive than ever.

“We know that running is personal. Everyone has a different goal and therefore, different requirements for their shoes,” Simon Lockett, adidas Footwear Product Marketing Category Director, told Highsnobiety ahead of the release.

“That is why we’re continuously looking at ways to improve our products for the adidas running community. Now, thanks to our ground-breaking material innovation — Light BOOST — runners retain the existing benefits of running in an UltraBOOST, but with the bonus of a lighter silhouette.”

Aesthetically you’d be forgiven for mistaking the UltraBOOST Light for one of its predecessors because, in truth, it’s not too dissimilar. However, when it comes to the finer details, it’s comes on leaps and bounds.

A redesigned Linear Energy Point (LEP) on the sole of the shoe has been reworked to optimize responsiveness, with the lightweight PRIMEKNIT+ upper providing an adapted fit.

Underfoot the ever-present Continental™ natural performance rubber sole delivers optimum traction in any weather condition, while the shoe as a whole benefits from a lower carbon footprint compared to previous versions.

In short: the adidas UltraBOOST is peaking. So why wouldn’t you want to get involved?