Only the Princess Treatment for adidas’ Best Ballerina Sneaker

adidas is giving its best ballet sneaker the Disney princess treatment.

The latest Samba Jane, designed in collaboration with Disney, surfaces in a cute satin pink look inspired by Aurora, a.k.a. Sleeping Beauty.

Gold patterns also cover the upper and the signature Mary Jane straps. At the same time, a rose lands on the toe box, cleverly nodding to her Briar Rose alias (she's also pictured sleeping with a rose in most movies). The princess herself even appears on the insoles.

adidas has cooked up some other nice Samba Jane sneakers with Disney, including a yeehaw-worthy "Jessie" pair. The brands also dropped a version themed around Alice in Wonderland, whose bow-tastic design leaned more into Cinderella territory, if you ask me. Still cute, though.

adidas

But here's the thing about some of these Disney x adidas Mary Janes: they're for the mini princesses. The Aurora-themed Samba Jane sneakers, in particular, will release in only kids' sizes.

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Sorry to the adults who were looking forward to living out their Disney Princess dreams with adidas' best balletcore model.

The Disney x adidas Samba Jane Princess Aurora sneaker has begun to land at some overseas adidas stores. It's also expected to get a wider release this fall.

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