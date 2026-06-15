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adidas’ Fine Leather Basketball Sneaker Is Pure American Luxury

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Jabbar went to LA and came back with the finest tan (leather).

The newest Jabbar Hi may look like another normal leather pair. But these particular versions feature high-quality full-grain leather uppers, all produced in Los Angeles, California.

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adidas has taken its sneakers all over the world for "Made in Italy" and even "Made in Germany" makeovers. But these latest Jabbar Hi sneakers are all-American luxury.

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Even better, these Jabbars are luxe American cowboys. If you look very, very close, you'll notice some paisley prints on the black heel tab and Three Stripes, which brings a quiet Western touch to these creamy leather sneakers.

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The Jabbar's revival has been pretty stylish and luxurious overall, having enjoyed high-end spins from names like Willy Chavarria and Wales Bonner. And the in-line efforts have been just as good, from refined classics to adventurous denim looks.

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The Made in LA sneakers only advance the elegant comeback.

Speaking of which, the newest adidas Jabbar Hi is scheduled to drop on Billy's website on June 26, retailing for ¥44,000, which is around $274.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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