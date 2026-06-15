adidas’ Fine Leather Basketball Sneaker Is Pure American Luxury

The adidas Jabbar went to LA and came back with the finest tan (leather).

The newest Jabbar Hi may look like another normal leather pair. But these particular versions feature high-quality full-grain leather uppers, all produced in Los Angeles, California.

adidas has taken its sneakers all over the world for "Made in Italy" and even "Made in Germany" makeovers. But these latest Jabbar Hi sneakers are all-American luxury.

Even better, these Jabbars are luxe American cowboys. If you look very, very close, you'll notice some paisley prints on the black heel tab and Three Stripes, which brings a quiet Western touch to these creamy leather sneakers.

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The Jabbar's revival has been pretty stylish and luxurious overall, having enjoyed high-end spins from names like Willy Chavarria and Wales Bonner. And the in-line efforts have been just as good, from refined classics to adventurous denim looks.

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The Made in LA sneakers only advance the elegant comeback.

Speaking of which, the newest adidas Jabbar Hi is scheduled to drop on Billy's website on June 26, retailing for ¥44,000, which is around $274.

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