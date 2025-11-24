Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
To Stitch This Painfully Beautiful Sneaker, adidas Patched an Indigo Quilt

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Once a famous basketball shoe, the adidas Jabbar Lo is now a work of patchwork art.

The latest pair arrives stitched up, with adidas piecing together various patterned suede and leather patches to form a truly beautiful Jabbar sneaker.

The sneaker is honestly "blue-tiful," as adidas dresses the entire thing in a lovely denim blue color.

But these aren't "jeakers," though.

It's similar to those "Indigo" Jabbars from earlier, which looks like they're made of denim but they really just wear the color very well.

Both the "Patchwork" and "Indigo" iterations are part of the Jabbar's stylish comeback. Since being revived by adidas, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's signature shoe has enjoyed several fashionable makeovers, including impressive spins from designer Willy Chavarria.

Chavarria really helped push the Jabbar further into fashion territory, reimagining the classic with trendy long tongues and dressy point-toe boxes.

adidas has only kept up the momentum, outfitting the sneaker in the popular cow print as well as its classic retro colors.

The sportswear brand has now made the Jabbar into the perfect patchwork stepper, which will be available on November 27 through adidas Japan's website. The price? ¥18,700 (around $119).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
