Highsnobiety
A Forgotten Flat adidas Sneaker Masterpiece Made Quietly Luxe

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Kith
Whenever Kith Classics and adidas Originals clash, magic happens. The two staples-dedicated sub-labels are, indeed, birds of a feather.

Following last year's successful slew of mash-ups, Kith and adidas rejoin forces for a whole family of sneakers. Most interestingly amongst these co-branded babies, find a retrolicious revival of adidas’ once-Japan-exclusive AS350 shoe, as well as a sleekly slender Taekwondo Mei sneaker.

Unified in color scheme, this entire range of shoes is made up of a white leather base with green accents throughout, alongside other details specific to each respective model, like the suede Tri-Stripes, or contrasting gum soles. 

The women's sized Taekwondo Mei and the men's AS350 shoes both clock in at $110, and feature the all-caps Kith logo on-heel.

This release is further proof of how adidas and Kith each have kept extra busy on the footwear front this season.

Whereas the former can't help but keep loyal to its winning streak of nostalgic, slimmer-getting sneakers, the latter has poked a toe back into the chunky dad shoe pool — both to great avail. 

Though we'll always appreciate more daring group work, including the team's previous platform'd take on the AS350 from a year ago, the simplest and bluntest of collisions often hit the hardest.

Besides, nothing screams summer as loudly as crisp, white leather sneakers. And adidas x Kith's do so at a frequency you'll actually find pleasant listening to.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
