It's Official: This Year's Hottest Sneakers Remain the Skinniest

The numbers are in and to no one's surprise, flat sneakers continue to reign supreme. But the Sambas and Mostros recently crowned as the de-facto stylish slim shoes are replaced by even slenderer heirs.

With April all wrapped up, the hammer falls on Q1 2025. And en revue of those first three months of the year, shopping platform LYST releases its quarterly trend report, the LYST Index.

After last year's adidas SL72 OG dethroned its very own Samba, the year's so-far buzziest shoe is another creation from the brand with the three stripes. The adidas Taekwondo, second only to Kendrick Lamar's Superbowl CELINE flares, is the highest-placing shoe on LYST's Hottest Product ranking. And it's closely followed by PUMA's Speedcat Ballet at number 3.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The latter helped the search term “ballet sneakers” rise an astounding 1,300% on LYST's platform this past quarter, and not for people's interest in dance.

lyst

Balletcore has been central in the mass slimming of shoes, infiltrating just about every designer, on every tier, from Vans to Louis Vuitton. Combined with the similarly sporty, similarly sleek Taekwondo, and you're looking at the next generation of skinny shoes.

It started with the adidas Samba, a model that once dominated these product rankings, but the slim football sneaker has been dethroned in the past couple of years. First came adidas Gazelles, then Dries' suede sneaker, and now the Taekwondo — slowly, with every new "shoe of the moment", things get more dainty.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Oddly enough, the distinctly un-skinny Michael shoe by Paraboot came in 9th, one behind UNIQLO's $4 socks, signaling a slight fork in the road ahead for footwear trends. The French family footwear business is making rounds on social media lately, charming menswear types with its century-old craftsmanship. No shoezempic here.

Even LOEWE, LYST's Hottest Brand of Q1, has had its go at a ballet-like shoe, though it's safe to say the Spanish house's standing is due to Jonathan Anderson's departure and all the gossip that preceded it rather than any single sneaker. LOEWE reclaims pole position from the past two quarters’ champion, Miu Miu.

On a more surprising note, COS's entry at number 6 of the Hottest Brands marks the first time a fast fashion company sits this high (COS is owned by H&M). Comparatively pricey and heavily inspired by leading luxury labels, COS's placement signals its growing relevance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Q2 has well-begun and flat sneakers officially rule on. But with such overexposure, there will doubt be an overthrow soon.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Are skinny sneakers saving their last dance for Q2? Are Paraboots a threat to their authority? If so, we might finally be reaching a post-sneaker society. One thing's for sure: No shoe remains at the top of the food chain forever.