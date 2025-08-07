Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas’ Y2K Chunkster Is Out Here Looking Like a Chocolate Snack

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
The adidas Mega Ghostride revival continues this fall with two new colorways: “Earth Strata” and “Wonder Beige.” First introduced in the mid-2000s, the sneaker’s signature Bounce sole and exoskeleton frame return, this time dressed in muted earthy palettes.

The “Wonder Beige” pair delivers a tonal cream finish across its mesh upper and molded overlays.

Subtle metallic accents on the heel, toe, and Three Stripes branding keep the look futuristic but wearable, nodding to the silhouette’s Y2K tech-runner roots.

Meanwhile, the “Earth Strata” edition goes moodier with a chocolate mesh base, sandy cage overlays, and a chunky, rubberized sole.

Both pairs retain the defining Bounce midsole, a spring-loaded pod system that made the original Ghostride look like it came straight from a concept car sketchbook.

Since its quiet bounce back last year, the Ghostride (and its sibling, the Megaride) has been steadily building momentum. We’ve seen it dressed up in dark chocolate tones, transformed into football hybrids, and even reimagined as Mary Janes in the Taqwa Bint Ali collab.

But these new pairs keep things simple.

With no official release date confirmed yet, the adidas Mega Ghostride “Earth Strata” and “Wonder Beige” are expected to launch Fall 2025 for $160 on adidas websites

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
