Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Insanely Techy Sneaker Looks Good Enough To Eat Right Now

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' Megaride continues to enjoy a solid comeback era, with classic colorways tapping into its Y2K roots and impressive collaborations.

adidas recently released a new dark brown colorway for its remarkably techy sneaker, which ultimately makes the shoe look like it's wrapped in chocolate.

Shop adidas Megaride

The cushioned "tunnels," which give the Megaride its insanely futuristic look, are now slicked up in brown. At the same time, there are creamy brown leather details that resemble curved-out pieces from the classic candy. But it's not.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It almost begs the question: Is it actually chocolate, or worse, is it cake? Again no, it's just a seriously delicious-looking Megaride.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Megaride has been on quite the exciting ride since its return. It merged with the Predator to become a hybrid football shoe known as the Predator Megaride. Not to mention, Taqwa Bint Ali turned Megaride into a pretty Mary Jane ballet shoes for her recent collaboration.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, the adidas sneaker is out here looking as sweet as chocolate.

Of course, this nice brown pair isn't widely available. As we speak, the new adidas Megaride is exclusively available on Zalando's website for  €139.95 (roughly $164).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasSamba OG W
$78.00
$130.00
Available in:
4242 2/343 1/345 1/3
adidas x Wales BonnerThree Stripes Sock
$63.00
$90.00
Available in:
SML
adidasJapan Decon W
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Samba Is Good. adidas' Samba Mary Jane Ballet Is Amazing
  • With adidas’ Latest Taekwondo, Martial Arts Never Looked So Luxe
  • adidas' Crossover Post-Football Sneaker Is a Culture-Clashing Hybrid
  • Zidane’s Legendary adidas Boot Is Back — But Way Softer
  • adidas Made a Chonky Dad Shoe From a Footballing Icon
What To Read Next
  • Converse Proves Texture Changes Everything
  • adidas’ Insanely Techy Sneaker Looks Good Enough To Eat Right Now
  • A Beautiful Patchwork Look For Nike’s Super-Classic Skate Shoe
  • Can a Master of Fishing Fashion Do "Normal" Clothes? It's Literally Unlikely
  • Thank Willy Chavarria for Cleaning up adidas' Samba-Ish Sneaker
  • Nike's Wildest Sneaker Gone Quietly Sophisticated
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now