adidas’ Insanely Techy Sneaker Looks Good Enough To Eat Right Now

adidas' Megaride continues to enjoy a solid comeback era, with classic colorways tapping into its Y2K roots and impressive collaborations.

adidas recently released a new dark brown colorway for its remarkably techy sneaker, which ultimately makes the shoe look like it's wrapped in chocolate.

The cushioned "tunnels," which give the Megaride its insanely futuristic look, are now slicked up in brown. At the same time, there are creamy brown leather details that resemble curved-out pieces from the classic candy. But it's not.

It almost begs the question: Is it actually chocolate, or worse, is it cake? Again no, it's just a seriously delicious-looking Megaride.

The Megaride has been on quite the exciting ride since its return. It merged with the Predator to become a hybrid football shoe known as the Predator Megaride. Not to mention, Taqwa Bint Ali turned Megaride into a pretty Mary Jane ballet shoes for her recent collaboration.

Now, the adidas sneaker is out here looking as sweet as chocolate.

Of course, this nice brown pair isn't widely available. As we speak, the new adidas Megaride is exclusively available on Zalando's website for €139.95 (roughly $164).

