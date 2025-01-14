An Insanely Cool Mary Jane Birthed of adidas' Bounce-tastic Running Shoe

adidas is coming in hot with an insanely cool collaboration with Paris-based model Taqwa Bint Ali.

Ali may have starred in a Jean Paul Gaultier and Fendi ad before, but she's more than a model. She's also the co-founder of Galeries Zarafet, the first-ever platform supporting modest fashion. Additionally, she's a creative director, film director, and activist whose work is deeply rooted in representing all women.

And oh, let's add adidas collaborator to the list, too.

Ali's adidas collaboration advances her women-led storytelling, going hardcore on girlcore. She reimagines adidas' most classic performance shoes, the Adistar "dad shoe" and the bounce-tastic Megaride, with ballet-coded flair. And thus, the Taqwa Bint Ali x adidas Adistar Pose and Megaride Mary Jane were born.

It's "ballet elegance meets modern streetwear," according to adidas Originals' Instagram post. The collaborative running shoes have gone tongue-free and embraced "girlish" straps and lace-up systems, alongside stunning silver-coated paint jobs.

Sure, Ali's sneakers look worthy of hitting a plié now, but they still uphold adidas' top performance features. Indeed, the shoes are still crafted with their advanced cushioning and responsive tech, down to the crazy springy sole of the Megaride.

Been begging for a girlcore adidas runner? Taqwa Bint Ali and adidas have two answers. The Adistar Pose and Megaride Mary Jane sneakers are slated to release on January 22 through adidas' CONFIRMED app and adidas' website.

MM6 Maison Margiela has its trail-ready Mary Jane Salomon shoes. PUMA's red-hot Speedcat just went full-on ballet flat. Now, adidas and Ali have entered the chat with their beautiful sneakers. Looks like "girl" sneakers still rule to me.