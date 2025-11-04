Wales Bonner High Brow'd the Ultimate Low Brow adidas Shoe

Close adidas collaborator and luxury menswear designer Grace Wales Bonner has playfully re-envisioned sporty footwear classics for so long that it's become second nature. Having updated just about every one of the German activewear empire's most renowned sneakers in her image, the 35-year-old tackles the iconic adilette slide sandal.

Turning the three-striped pool slide into something more akin to a braided sandal, Wales Bonner high brow'd the ultimate low brow shoe.

In conjunction with what one can easily imagine will be a daily to-do at her historic Hermès gig, Grace Wales Bonner luxurified a straightforward silhouette with an easy but most elegant idea.

Trading the traditional rubber strap of the adilette slide for three-striped woven leather, the British fashion designer cleverly infused the adilette with Afro-Atlantic-inclined artisanship without straying from the given template.

The no-frills, all skills approach to doing-over an omnipresent style of shoe mirrors Wales Bonner's latest adidas Karintha model, a satin low-top lace-up that's arguably her simplest but most effective sneaker to date, well aligned with what seems to be this newest creation's guiding principle.

Though open-toe-season's over on this side of the globe, these Wales Bonner adilettes are so good that they're worth figuring out a way to wear in spite of colder weather.

