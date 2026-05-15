Nike's Vibram-Soled Air Force 1 Looks Good Even When It's Feeling Grey

Nike isn't done with its Vibram-soled Air Force 1 Lows just yet. The sportswear brand just added a new "Bomber Grey" flavor to the pack.

The newest Air Forces feature the same sturdy ripstop-like uppers and, of course, extra-durable Vibram sole units. It's just now dressed in this fresh grey colorway, which is darker than the previous "Summit White" versions but slightly lighter than the "Pencil Point" pairs.

Nike's Vibram Air Force 1 sneakers landed earlier this year in three flavors. They arrived just after 2025's ultra-winterized versions, which featured both Vibram and GORE-TEX. Those were literally wearable army tanks.

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Now, Nike is blessing the streets with more Vibram Air Forces. After all, one can never have too many hardy Forces in rotation.

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The new Air Force 1 Vibram "Bomber Grey" sneakers said to be dropping sometime this year. Fans can expect them to land on Nike's website, alongside the other colorways, for $140.

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