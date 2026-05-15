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Nike's Vibram-Soled Air Force 1 Looks Good Even When It's Feeling Grey

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike isn't done with its Vibram-soled Air Force 1 Lows just yet. The sportswear brand just added a new "Bomber Grey" flavor to the pack.

The newest Air Forces feature the same sturdy ripstop-like uppers and, of course, extra-durable Vibram sole units. It's just now dressed in this fresh grey colorway, which is darker than the previous "Summit White" versions but slightly lighter than the "Pencil Point" pairs.

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Nike's Vibram Air Force 1 sneakers landed earlier this year in three flavors. They arrived just after 2025's ultra-winterized versions, which featured both Vibram and GORE-TEX. Those were literally wearable army tanks.

Now, Nike is blessing the streets with more Vibram Air Forces. After all, one can never have too many hardy Forces in rotation.

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The new Air Force 1 Vibram "Bomber Grey" sneakers said to be dropping sometime this year. Fans can expect them to land on Nike's website, alongside the other colorways, for $140.

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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