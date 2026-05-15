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adidas’ Slimmed-Out Sneaker Has Never Looked More Cutesy

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

No adidas sneaker is safe from cute-ification, not even the Anfu sneaker.

The newest Anfu Satin sneaker is easily the prettiest version of the retro-style model yet, featuring silky satin uppers and all-over bow patterns. adidas has even ditched the old laces for some cutesy ribbons.

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In its simplest form, the Anfu is another slim, simple sneaker for the rotation, similar to the adidas Japan and Tokyo models. The shoe, which gets its name from the adidas Shanghai flagship on Anfu Road, has also looked just as good as a leather Mary Jane sneaker and even a full-blown bowling shoe (true story).

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It's honestly a do-it-all kind of adidas shoe with just enough style. Now, it's gone full balletcore with the new Satin makeover.

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The Anfu Satin comes in blue and black colorways, which seem to be available only overseas at the moment. Hopefully, the silky sneaker will soon make its way to the adidas US website.

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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