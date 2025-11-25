Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

The Super-Flat, Super-Slim adidas Sneaker Fluent in French

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' next flat-soled sneaker says "oui, oui."

The brand has gone to the 1970s and brought back its Paris sneaker, a slim, low-profile sneaker inspired by the French city.

Shop adidas

Really, it's all part of adidas' world tour, a.k.a. its City Series. The brand has revived several sneakers inspired by some of the most famous cities and even islands around the globe, including the Bermuda sneaker and the retro-style Stadt.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

They all share a similar slender, low-soled look, with slight distinctions and city-specific branding. For instance, the Paris features a smooth suede toe with slick leather covering the rest of the shoe, stamped with a gilded "adidas Paris" logo on the heel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Since its return, Paris has appeared in several stylish colorways like red and off-white, repping the fashion capital quite well. And the latest pair comes dripped out in this satisfying "Collegiate Green" colorway, now available on END's website for $119.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

What a steal for a chic sneaker fluent in French steez.

Shop adidas

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas’ Most Iconic Sneaker Is a Dazzling Disco Diva Now
  • adidas' Beloved Samba Matured Into a Handsome Brogue Shoe
  • A Samba-ish adidas Sneaker Goes Beautifully Bottega
  • To Stitch This Painfully Beautiful Sneaker, adidas Patched an Indigo Quilt
What To Read Next
  • The Super-Flat, Super-Slim adidas Sneaker Fluent in French
  • Holiday Shopping Made... Cosmic?
  • New Balance’s Most Perfect Dad Shoe Comes in Its Best Color, Of Course
  • A Minimalist Nike Sneaker Too Sleek To Be a Skate Shoe (But It Is)
  • adidas’ Most Iconic Sneaker Is a Dazzling Disco Diva Now
  • The Classic Jordan 1 Got an Insane BBL
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now