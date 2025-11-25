The Super-Flat, Super-Slim adidas Sneaker Fluent in French

adidas' next flat-soled sneaker says "oui, oui."

The brand has gone to the 1970s and brought back its Paris sneaker, a slim, low-profile sneaker inspired by the French city.

Really, it's all part of adidas' world tour, a.k.a. its City Series. The brand has revived several sneakers inspired by some of the most famous cities and even islands around the globe, including the Bermuda sneaker and the retro-style Stadt.

They all share a similar slender, low-soled look, with slight distinctions and city-specific branding. For instance, the Paris features a smooth suede toe with slick leather covering the rest of the shoe, stamped with a gilded "adidas Paris" logo on the heel.

Since its return, Paris has appeared in several stylish colorways like red and off-white, repping the fashion capital quite well. And the latest pair comes dripped out in this satisfying "Collegiate Green" colorway, now available on END's website for $119.

What a steal for a chic sneaker fluent in French steez.

