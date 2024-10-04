Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Velvety Flat-Soled Sneaker Has the Samba Feeling the "Bern"

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Feeling the Bern yet, adidas Samba?

The adidas Bern sneaker hails from adidas' iconic City Series, a line of city-themed sneakers that included models like the London, Paris, and, yes, the recently-revived Japan. The Bern derives its name from the Swiss capital — you guessed it — Bern.

adidas brings back the Bern in perfect timing. The shoes roll off the production belt as another on-trend, Samba-flavored sneaker for the people.

The adidas Bern undoubtedly follows the "Samba look," with its very-in, flat-soled design. It also features a sought-after retro sportstyle construction that blends fashionability and the brand's athletic roots.

The adidas Bern offers a slightly different vibe from the Samba, which strengthens its case as a proper Samba replacement (for those looking for one).

While the Samba is known for its traditional leather build, the Bern stands out with its velvety suede wrapping, adding a stylish luxe touch to the slim shoe.

What's more, adidas has made the adidas Bern available in staple colorways, like cream white and navy blue, which are currently in stock at some international adidas sites and retailers like END.

It's no secret that the adidas Samba's success has allowed other similar models to thrive, including the Gazelle and Spezial (even the military-grade versions). adidas plays a major role in the wave of Samba-coded models, too, continuously pushing these sneakers with low soles and vintage sports appeal.

adidas' Bern sneaker only heats up the scene.

