The Sneaker Stealing the Best Bits From adidas' Past

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
adidas
You might not have seen the adidas STADT before, but it’ll no doubt look familiar. 

Inspired by old-school athletic trainers, the adidas STADT borrows heavily from its own adidas sneaker family tree. Its suede uppers nod to the original adidas London, while the outsole mirrors that of the adidas Tobacco

This is a remix of some of the Three Stripes’ greatest hits.

Introduced in 2019, the adidas STADT may be a recent addition to the Three Stripes lineup, but it draws deep inspiration from the brand’s much-lauded City Series of the ‘70s and ‘80s, a collection that continues to connect wearers to cities across Europe through exclusive colorways and cult-classic designs.

Here, the tonal “Earth Strata/Off White” colorway is doing heavy lifting, offering a soft, desaturated palette. And the soft fabric lining? That’s an added touch of comfort to top it all off.

The adidas STADT “Earth Strata/Off White” is dropping summer 2025 for around $120 on adidas' website, and while it might not break the internet, it is a reminder of the power of the brand’s classic sneakers.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
  The Sneaker Stealing the Best Bits From adidas' Past
