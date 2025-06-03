Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Flattened adidas Sneaker Masterpiece Reborn as a Textural Treat

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
billys
adidas has found the perfect muse for its latest City Series release. The adidas Sapporo is a sneaker that blends vintage sport aesthetics and Japanese local pride into one beautifully understated silhouette.

There’s something deeply nostalgic about adidas’ City Series sneakers. First conceived in the late '70s, the shoe collection once paid tribute to global metropolises with subtle details and smart colorways. Now, it’s back with a remarkably stylish Japanese twist. 

The adidas Sapporo sneaker release pays homage to the capital of Hokkaido, and it’s a carefully thought-out reference to the snowy city filtered through two very different lenses.

The version offered by Japanese shoe retailer BILLYS goes moody with dark brown suede inspired by the whiskey barrels synonymous with Sapporo, plus some pops of color that reflect neon-lit nightlife and historic brickwork.

Meanwhile, British footwear store size? goes loud and nostalgic with its green and red adidas Sapporo shoes that channel the 2002 World Cup, held in the comparatively far-off city of Yokohama. More specifically, size?’s Sapporo shoe takes cues from the adidas Fevernova, that unforgettable match ball.

Even the small details are quite clever. Sapporo and Munich are sister cities, for instance, so each adidas Sapporo shoe reworks the archival “München” shoe. Smart. 

The gold foil “Sapporo” branding is similarly on-point, swapping the OG shoe’s Bavarian callout for Japanese Kanji characters that, of course, read “Sapporo.”

Once again, an example of an adidas sneaker as the perfect example of heritage done right, not overly referential nor trapped in the past.

Just two globally minded retailers telling the story of one Japanese city, through stylish shape, thoughtful color, and attitude.

The darker adidas Sapporo sneaker drops June 5 on size?'s website and June 6 on BILLYS ENT's website for roughly $114.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
