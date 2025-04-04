Seasons Change, As Do the Shapes & Colors of Our adidas Shoes

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

The transition from winter to spring isn’t just a shift in temperature but it’s a shift in mindset. The heavy textures, and protective layers that define colder months start to feel excessive. Footwear, as always, leads the charge. And if there’s one brand that understands how to bridge the seasons without missing a beat, it’s adidas.

The Samba, an all-weather staple, trades its deep, moody suedes for fresh leathers and crisp, summer-ready palettes. The Gazelle Indoor instead, takes on softer, pastel-leaning tones, designed for sunlit sidewalks instead of rain-slicked streets. Meanwhile, the SL 72, a relic of the track, returns with breathable fabrics and retro color-blocking that mirror the vibrancy of longer spring days.

For spring fashion, the key is in the shift from rooted to weightless, from insulating to breathable. The evolution is subtle yet essential because style, much like nature, is always in transition.

As the city wakes up and wardrobes lighten, adidas proves that its icons are not only timeless but seasonless.

Keep scrolling to shop for the best adidas spring footwear.

SL 72 OG Shoes

adidas Sl 72 OG Shoes $100 Buy at adidas

We start the list off with a heritage runner with a neon-lit future. The Adidas SL 72 OG in burgundy and neon yellow takes the brand’s retro running DNA and injects it with a jolt of electric energy. Originally designed for the 1972 Munich Olympics, this silhouette thrives in the contemporary sneaker landscape with its razor-toothed outsole, lightweight nylon construction, and suede overlays that add just the right amount of texture.

Handball Spezial Shoes

adidas Handball Spezial Shoes $110 Buy at adidas

Rooted in the handball courts of the ‘70s, this burgundy and white iteration refine the classic with a premium suede upper, crisp leather detailing, and an irresistibly clean gum sole. Spezial branding in gold nods to its cult-favorite status among football casuals and streetwear purists alike. Whether you’re keeping it old-school with track pants or pairing them with contemporary tailoring, the Handball Spezial remains a definitive staple in adidas’ legacy of timeless silhouettes that are absolutely perfect for the warmer days ahead.

SL 72 OG Sneakers

adidas SL72 OG Sneakers $100 Buy at adidas

By far one of my favorite adidas sneakers for spring, this Adidas SL 72 OG in off-white and green is a masterclass in retro athletic minimalism. This colorway embraces a tonal palette that feels equally vintage and modern. An adidas archive gem built for everyday wear for both spring and summer alike.

Samba OG Shoes Off-White

adidas Samba OG Shoes $100 Buy at adidas

No list of adidas' best summer silouetthes would be complete without the Samba OG. This cream-hued iteration gives the legendary silhouette a lighter feel perfect for the hot days, and the perfect option to combine with pretty much any spring outfit in your wardrobe.

Samba OG Shoes Full-Suede

adidas Samba OG Shoes $100 Buy at adidas

Another Samba OG option instead is this full-suede model. A brown tonal approach elevates the shoe’s understated elegance, giving it a rich, textural depth that feels premium yet effortlessly wearable. The timeless T-toe design and gum sole remain untouched, making sure that despite its modernized aesthetic, this is still the same Samba that has defined generations and we have grown to love.

Gazelle Indoor Shoes Red & Green

adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes $120 Buy at adidas

adidas does dopamine dressing right with this Gazelle Indoor a shadow of red and green that feels like bubblegum nostalgia filtered through a disco haze. The semi-translucent gum sole keeps things grounded. It's playful but not overtly young, bold but totally wearable. Whether styled with oversized tailoring or just your best worn-in jeans, these Gazelles are built to stay in your spring-summer footwear rotation all season long.

Gazelle Indoor Shoes Oat &White

adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes $120 Buy at adidas

Few sneakers capture retro cool quite like the Gazelle Indoor, and this oat and white colored iteration proves the icon still knows how to play the game. It’s a colorway that’s lowkey luxe, and sporty without screaming. Perfect for transitional weather and transitional fits, this pair stays firmly in rotation from spring's first bloom to summer's last light. Guaranteed.

Tokyo Shoes

Minimalism meets Tokyo-inspired craftsmanship in this sleek reissue. The adidas Tokyo takes inspiration from classic ‘70s running silhouettes, with a lightweight nylon upper that’s both breathable and effortlessly clean. With subtle gold branding and a gum outsole for that perfect retro touch, this silhouette is another great understated option in this list.

Japan Shoes

We stay in the land of the sun with this sandstone beauty. Originally designed for championship-level training, the reissued adidas Japan features the same tumbled leather upper and cleanly stitched overlays as the original. Perforations add breathability for another perfect spring-summer sneaker option.

Samba XLG Shoes

adidas Samba XLG Shoes $110 Buy at adidas

To break away from the slim silhouettes, we conclude this list with the evolution of the Samba in the form of the XLG, which is a bolder, chunkier take on one of adidas’ most legendary sneakers. This version retains the DNA of the original but amplifies the proportions, with an oversized gum sole that adds both presence and comfort. A true fusion of past and present.