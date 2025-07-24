An adidas Skate Shoe Too Clean for Laces

While many modern skate shoes are focused on bringing the most cutting-edge technology to the board, the latest adidas Shmoofoil Slip shoe does the opposite.

This stripped-back slip-on sneaker, cooked up by legendary skateboarder Mark Gonzales, is as pared-back as they come. It doesn’t even need laces.

The skate shoe is a simple combination of suede uppers, burgundy piping, and a hard-wearing vulcanized rubber sole unit. You won’t find any techy running shoe technology here, just the skatewear essentials done right.

The shoe channels a similar laceless spirit to the iconic Vans Slip-On, a fellow streamlined design made shred straight out of the box.

The Shmoofoil Slip offers a premium suede upper with his playful signature Shmoofoil logo stitched on the top. The grippy sole and molded sockliner ensure comfort for long days skating.

The latest Shmoofoil Slip is available now on adidas’ website for $75. It’s an adidas skateboarding shoe that’s ready to slip on, push off, and let the board do the talking.

