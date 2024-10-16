Nike’s Iconic Silver Bullet Air Max is Now Skate-able

Pro skater Ishod Wair has dug through the Nike archives for his latest signature skate shoe release, merging his Nike SB Ishod 2 sneaker with a ‘90s favorite.

The silver bullet colorway of the Air Max 97 — devised by Nike designer Christian Tresser who was inspired by the ripples created when water drops into a pond — is the original and most famous rendition of the classic Air Max sneaker, featuring a silver build with red swoosh accents.

Now, the familiar look of the iconic silver bullet sneaker is making its way onto Ishod Wair’s hi-tech skate shoe.

The Ishod 2, a model featuring a paneled construction designed to withstand long skate sessions and Nike’s Air Max technology for added cushioning, is reportedly being dressed in the same silver and red color scheme.

Set to arrive later during the holiday season, the new Nike SB Ishod 2 is not the first time that the OG Air Max 97 has been reimagined for another sport: previously, it’s been turned into a fully-fledged golf shoe.

Plus, independent label Magliano just crafted suspiciously similar-looking dress shoes. These are no doubt an honest homage to the iconic Silver Bullet, however, Nike is notoriously quick to open a lawsuit, so best it stays away from the American sportswear giant’s eyes.

Whether it be transforming into techy skate shoes or being copied by high fashion brands, the Air Max 97 is proving itself to be very versatile.