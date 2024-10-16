Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Iconic Silver Bullet Air Max is Now Skate-able

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Pro skater Ishod Wair has dug through the Nike archives for his latest signature skate shoe release, merging his Nike SB Ishod 2 sneaker with a ‘90s favorite.

The silver bullet colorway of the Air Max 97 — devised by Nike designer Christian Tresser who was inspired by the ripples created when water drops into a pond — is the original and most famous rendition of the classic Air Max sneaker, featuring a silver build with red swoosh accents.

Shop Nike SB Here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, the familiar look of the iconic silver bullet sneaker is making its way onto Ishod Wair’s hi-tech skate shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The Ishod 2, a model featuring a paneled construction designed to withstand long skate sessions and Nike’s Air Max technology for added cushioning, is reportedly being dressed in the same silver and red color scheme. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Set to arrive later during the holiday season, the new Nike SB Ishod 2 is not the first time that the OG Air Max 97 has been reimagined for another sport: previously, it’s been turned into a fully-fledged golf shoe

Plus, independent label Magliano just crafted suspiciously similar-looking dress shoes. These are no doubt an honest homage to the iconic Silver Bullet, however, Nike is notoriously quick to open a lawsuit, so best it stays away from the American sportswear giant’s eyes. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Whether it be transforming into techy skate shoes or being copied by high fashion brands, the Air Max 97 is proving itself to be very versatile. 

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Norda001 M LTD Edition Axolotl
$305.00
Available in:
Several sizes
The North FaceM TNF x Yinka Ilori 2L Rain Shell Jacket TNF Black/Solar Blue
$385.00
Available in:
SMLXL
AuraleeWool Soft Cord Knit Cap Light Lime
$255.00
Available in:
One size

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Skate-fied Forces Are Looking Really Good for Fall
    • Sneakers
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's SB-Level Jordan 4 Sneaker Just Got Cleaner (Sparkly, Too)
    • Sneakers
  • From ASICS to ROA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • This Plain White Skate Shoe Is Secretly Super Exclusive
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Milan to the Moon: Meet the Prada-Designed Spacesuit
    • Style
  • Phileo's All-New Salomon Trek Shoe Is an Outrageously Organic Hybrid
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Wild Woven Sneaker Gets More… Woven
    • Sneakers
  • Denim Tears Meets Marc Jacobs in the Tote Bag Collab of the Year
    • Style
  • Fashion's Sexiest Beauty Launch Is Finally Here
    • Beauty
  • New Balance & Junya Watanabe MAN’s Viral Loafer Is (Finally!) Arriving
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now