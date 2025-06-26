Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Making Chunky Dress Shoes From Flat-Soled adidas Sambas

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Song For The Mute has rendered the classic, slim-shaped adidas Samba almost unrecognizable. 

For the Australian menswear label’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, it reconnects with adidas Originals to deliver the Samba LX “Freizeit.” And it feels more like a preppy dress shoe than an old-school indoor football shoe.

Dropping in two very classic colorways, rich oxblood and stark black, the silhouette takes the classic Samba to new terrain. Literally, the rugged sole and full-grain leather upper make these feel like they could take a beating and come back stronger. 

Unveiled during Paris Fashion Week, this chunked-up Samba continues a years-long run of collaborations that consistently blur the lines between utility and high fashion. 

Song for the Mute and adidas have quietly been on a hot streak. From frayed UltraBOOSTs and rugged Shadowturfs to muted Campus 80s and reworked Country OGs, each drop has leaned into texture, asymmetry, and quiet disruption. 

Its newest SS26 collection takes things further, blending techwear, modular footwear, and raw-edge tailoring into a full-on wearable concept piece.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
  • Making Chunky Dress Shoes From Flat-Soled adidas Sambas
